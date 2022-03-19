NFL News: Packers Offered Davante Adams More Money Than Raiders

At the end of the day, Adams took less money to play on a tougher division. That only speaks volumes of how poor his relationship with the Packers was.

Nonetheless, it's also proof of how much of a leader Derek Carr is, according to Robert Griffin III:

"Davante Adams picking to play with Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers, speaks to how great of a leader Carr is and has been in Las Vegas," Griffin said. "Now he gets a true #1 who happens to be one of his best friends. Adams picked the possible longevity with Carr over short term with Rodgers."

Adams and Carr are used to wreaking havoc together and Josh McDaniels can turn the Raiders offense into something very special. As for the Packers, well, Rodgers might as well have to catch his own passes.