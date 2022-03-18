Brooke Burke In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Getty | JC Olivera

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Laying down on a surfboard, the model and fitness guru has been "making a case for endless summer sunshine" while showing off her physique.

The Latest

Gigi Hadid Debuts Bleached Blonde Hair For Burberry

'Phoenix Rising’ Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

'It's A Personal Thing': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Defends Larsa Pippen Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Why 'RHOBH' Stars Kim And Kyle Richards Skipped Kathy Hilton's Birthday

NBA Rumors: Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins 'At Risk' Of Being Traded This Summer

Brooke Embraces Her Vacation Time

Getty | Paul Archuleta

As a woman that seems to do it all as a television host, model, lifestyle guru and producer, Brooke Burke still manages to keep everything in balance. From her social media posts, her 465,000 Instagram followers can see that she has the right recipe for happiness, seen vacationing with her beau, author, and real estate developer Scott Rigsby. The duo are living it up on an island getaway and clearly enjoying themselves, and for her fans that ponder how the busy celebrity manages to find time for it all, Burke has shared her keys to success that have worked for her!

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

Brooke’s Secret To Swimsuit Success

Brooke has been around for years as a model and has always maintained a trim physique, but she stays slim by exercising, which for her means pushing herself to feel the burn and move past it in order to really transform her body. As a Modern Mom blogger, she has often written about her secrets for staying mentally and physically prepared for anything that comes her way.

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Are Still BFF Goals

Brooke Works Out On A Daily Basis

As a fitness leader, Brooke knows that millions of women turn to her for tips and she knows that what she does is impactful on a lot of lives. Thus, she is quite candid about what she does and that includes working out every day. In her opinion, a daily grind is a great way to enhance recovery, and also increase adrenaline, dopamine, metabolism, and overall energy – all of which are necessary to lead a life as full as hers!

Brooke Believes In Beauty Rest

Of course, Brooke is also a big believer in getting adequate amounts of sleep in order to maintain peak fitness levels. When it comes to her sleep, the beauty doesn’t compromise on it, often listening to sleep playlists to enhance her sleeping patterns. Plus, after exercising every day, the key to seeing the best results is by getting enough sleep at night to repair your body and get it ready for the next day.

With her metabolism in mind, Brooke chooses to eat as healthy as possible and to just eat smart. This includes loading up on fish and vegetables, as well as plenty of soups. Burke is not opposed to eating meat either, and also strives to maintain a healthy balance that is in line with her busy work schedule. Her routine definitely appears to be working, and this is why her fans trust her for fitness tips.

Read Next

Must Read

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

NFL News: Tom Brady Told The Patriots To Replace Bill Belichick

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.