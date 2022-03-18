Laying down on a surfboard, the model and fitness guru has been "making a case for endless summer sunshine" while showing off her physique.
Brooke Burke In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes
Brooke Embraces Her Vacation Time
As a woman that seems to do it all as a television host, model, lifestyle guru and producer, Brooke Burke still manages to keep everything in balance. From her social media posts, her 465,000 Instagram followers can see that she has the right recipe for happiness, seen vacationing with her beau, author, and real estate developer Scott Rigsby. The duo are living it up on an island getaway and clearly enjoying themselves, and for her fans that ponder how the busy celebrity manages to find time for it all, Burke has shared her keys to success that have worked for her!
Brooke’s Secret To Swimsuit Success
Brooke has been around for years as a model and has always maintained a trim physique, but she stays slim by exercising, which for her means pushing herself to feel the burn and move past it in order to really transform her body. As a Modern Mom blogger, she has often written about her secrets for staying mentally and physically prepared for anything that comes her way.
Brooke Works Out On A Daily Basis
As a fitness leader, Brooke knows that millions of women turn to her for tips and she knows that what she does is impactful on a lot of lives. Thus, she is quite candid about what she does and that includes working out every day. In her opinion, a daily grind is a great way to enhance recovery, and also increase adrenaline, dopamine, metabolism, and overall energy – all of which are necessary to lead a life as full as hers!
Brooke Believes In Beauty Rest
Of course, Brooke is also a big believer in getting adequate amounts of sleep in order to maintain peak fitness levels. When it comes to her sleep, the beauty doesn’t compromise on it, often listening to sleep playlists to enhance her sleeping patterns. Plus, after exercising every day, the key to seeing the best results is by getting enough sleep at night to repair your body and get it ready for the next day.
With her metabolism in mind, Brooke chooses to eat as healthy as possible and to just eat smart. This includes loading up on fish and vegetables, as well as plenty of soups. Burke is not opposed to eating meat either, and also strives to maintain a healthy balance that is in line with her busy work schedule. Her routine definitely appears to be working, and this is why her fans trust her for fitness tips.