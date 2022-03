Being a professional skier, Lindsey knows how important it is never to skip leg day. She often shares her leg workouts on her Instagram, which she keeps varied to make things more exciting.

One of her favorite pieces of gym equipment is the Kaiser standing press. Aside from working the legs, the press also gets the quads and glutes.

"Leg day! Back on the grind! Love the Kaiser standing press. Gets the quads and glutes! 💪🏻," Vonn captioned the video above.

She also never forgets to warm up her legs before a workout since her knee hasn't been in its best state the last couple of years.