Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Comeback, Reveals Where She Thought He'd Play

Erin Andrews never hesitated to show her love and admiration for Tom Brady. However, she did wait until Brady retired before stating that she always thought he was the GOAT:
"Selfishly I didn't want him to retire because I love covering the GOAT," Andrews said a couple of weeks ago. "And like I've said multiple times, this is my version of Michael Jordan. I didn't get a chance to cover that. I was just a kid on a couch screaming for him even though he was beating up on my Boston Celtics. It was some of the coolest times in my career."