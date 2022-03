It's been a while since we last saw Julio Jones dominating the gridiron. Despite being one of the most imposing physical specimens of all time, he's coming off back-to-back injury-riddled seasons and seemingly heading towards the sunset of his career.

The Tennessee Titans recently cut Jones after he failed to stay healthy and take some pressure off A.J. Brown's shoulders. But even at his age, he'll still gauge some interest in the free-agent market.