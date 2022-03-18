The WWE champion is a vision, both now and in the past.
WWE's Alexa Bliss Offers Rear View In Bikini Throwback
Alexa Is The Girl Next Door
With her penchant for pink extensions and love of animals – particularly pigs – Alexa Bliss may be known as a female wrestler that can stand toe to toe with anyone else in the ring, but at heart, she is just a young woman that loves to live life to the fullest. As a current performer for WWE under the RAW brand, she made her debut under Smackdown and since then has risen in the ranks because of her bubbly personality, certified fresh moves in the ring, and an exchange between her followers on Instagram that cannot get enough of her posts.
Aside from the many posts of her in the ring, there are more than enough of her posing in swimsuits and relaxing from her very hectic schedule. In a throwback photo, Alexa shared a barely-there black two-piece bikini, which is always a winner if you ask her millions of fans!
Alexa Bliss Is THAT Girl
Alexa, whose real name is Lexi Kaufman, should be proud of displaying her body to her 5.6 million Instagram followers because she works hard to maintain it. As an athlete most of her life, before she hit the scene as a top wrestler, she was a competitive cheerleader and bodybuilder.
With her athletic background, moving into the field of wrestling seemed like a natural progression. And while the sport is demanding and dangerous each time she enters the ring, Alexa maintains a healthy attitude about it all, and her swimsuit posts for her fans remind them that at the end of the day, nothing is more important than keeping a great balance between working hard and playing hard.
Alexa Paid Her Dues At NXT
After debuting in 2013, Alexa quickly earned the respect of other wrestlers, and by 2015, she earned the opportunity to battle against Sasha Banks, who was the current NXT Women’s Champion at the time. She paid her dues at NXT and gained a following for her daring moves and bright bikinis and spandex outfits that she wore inside and outside of the ring. By the time she moved towards her next big break, insiders knew Alexa was well on her way.
Alexa Broke Through At SmackDown
It was with SmackDown that Alexa really made her make, becoming the SmackDown Women’s Champion for the 2016-2017 season. While winning, she made sure to keep her fans happy in revealing swimsuits, booty shorts, and crop tops that showed off her fit, toned body, and her love of fashion.
The star athlete loves bright colors when it comes to her bikinis and with her platinum hair and winning smile, it is no wonder that her fans love to see her in pictorials where she is happy to pose for the camera and her social media fans. With a track record like Alexa’s, winning has never looked so good!