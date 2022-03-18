WWE's Alexa Bliss Offers Rear View In Bikini Throwback

With her penchant for pink extensions and love of animals – particularly pigs – Alexa Bliss may be known as a female wrestler that can stand toe to toe with anyone else in the ring, but at heart, she is just a young woman that loves to live life to the fullest. As a current performer for WWE under the RAW brand, she made her debut under Smackdown and since then has risen in the ranks because of her bubbly personality, certified fresh moves in the ring, and an exchange between her followers on Instagram that cannot get enough of her posts.

Aside from the many posts of her in the ring, there are more than enough of her posing in swimsuits and relaxing from her very hectic schedule. In a throwback photo, Alexa shared a barely-there black two-piece bikini, which is always a winner if you ask her millions of fans!