Thylane Blondeau Seductively Bites Lip In Cozy Miu Miu

Making a splash at Paris Fashion Week, Thylane Blondeau took to Instagram to showcase her latest head-turning Miu Miu look, which she wore to the brand's FW 22-23 show on March 8. Marking her fifth Miu Miu appearance, the French model was the show's star in an ab-flaunting cropped sweater and elegant slacks, with a few other celebrities emulating the look.

While the "World's Most Beautiful Girl" primarily posted close-ups of her outfit, photos from the event taken at Soho House showed the trendy ensemble in full.

Check it out below!