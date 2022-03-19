Thylane Blondeau Seductively Bites Lip In Cozy Miu Miu

Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Making a splash at Paris Fashion Week, Thylane Blondeau took to Instagram to showcase her latest head-turning Miu Miu look, which she wore to the brand's FW 22-23 show on March 8. Marking her fifth Miu Miu appearance, the French model was the show's star in an ab-flaunting cropped sweater and elegant slacks, with a few other celebrities emulating the look.

While the "World's Most Beautiful Girl" primarily posted close-ups of her outfit, photos from the event taken at Soho House showed the trendy ensemble in full.

Check it out below!

The Latest

CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams Impresses With Toned Arms

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Flexes Ripped Biceps For IWD

Olympian Hailey Langland Flaunts Legs In Activewear

Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Dream Collaboration

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Flaunts Ripped Back Doing Dead Lift

Sultry Vibes

Shutterstock | 159556

Spreading her action across two separate posts, Blondeau kicked off her most recent share with a close-up in which she was seductively biting down on her lower lip. A swipe to the next slide saw the model tucking one hand behind her head as she sat on the couch in her Paris apartment and showed off her sculpted abs in the cropped knitwear.

The light-gray sweater had an attached shirt collar and cuffs in blue, with the model coordinating her eyeshadow with the styling detail. The pose flashed a peek at her skin-toned bra, which she paired with matching briefs from Miu Miu.

She was only in her bra in a third snap while someone put the finishing touches on her glam. Her makeup included voluminous lashes and nude-pink lipstick. The casual-chic look was complete with a simple, sleek hairstyle, with Blondeau wearing her long locks down and parted in the middle.

Celebrities

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

By Anna Harnes

Abs Out

Getty | Arnold Jerocki

The model drew attention to the only pop of color in her neutral-toned attire with a blue heart in the caption. A previous upload showcased the co-ord in more detail, portraying her at the Miu Miu photocall ahead of the fashion show. In the pictures, fans could admire the elegant cut of her gray trousers, which sat low on her hips, revealing her underwear.

Blondeau wore the set with black open-toe pumps, showing her classy pedicure.

"My 5th @miumiu show 💙💙 Thank u so much for having me!!" she wrote in the caption. "Always so happy to watch ur show!!"

Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Who Wore It Better?

Getty | Arnold Jerocki

The cropped sweater was a popular feature at the Miu Miu fashion show, with several other celebrities rocking it on the red carpet. German fashion blogger and model Caroline Daur paired the piece with a beige miniskirt and brown high-waist underwear, showing her toned legs in gray knee-length socks.

Social media influencer Lily Maymac had the same idea but skipped the undies flash. She rocked a gold sequin Miu Miu purse and shiny black ankle boots, finishing her look with a messy bun and massive hoop earrings.

A beige version of the sweater with white detailing was worn by Xenia Adonts, with the Attire The Studio clothing line owner rocking the same Miu Miu pleated micro skirt and biker boots.

YouTuber Lívia Marques emulated the exact look, switching things up with her accessories. She wore furry white boots and slung a black micro purse with a silver chain handle over her shoulder.

Fashion illustrator and The Sartorialist creative director Jenny Walton also opted for the all-beige crop sweater and mini skirt combo, which she paired with chic sunglasses and black sling-backs.

Miu Miu Gal

Getty | Dominique Charriau

Blondeau's ab-flashing look comes after the 20-year-old flaunted her chiseled midsection in a Miu Miu crop top at the previous iteration of Paris Fashion Week in October. Stepping out to the brand's Spring-Summer 2022 fashion show in black leather pants, she exposed her svelte midsection in a black sports bra with white trimming to match her Miu Miu purse.

She wore elegant strappy heels and a knitted cardigan, which she coquettishly let slide down to her elbows to show off her lean figure.

"Thank you for having me @miumiu beautiful show like always u killed it!!!" she captioned a trio of photos of the look, which showed the brand name imprinted on her back pocket.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Julia Fox Admits Ye's Hermes Birkin Gift Was' Scary'

Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski And Kendall Jenner: Models As ‘Bookfluencers’

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.