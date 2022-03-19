Thylane Blondeau Seductively Bites Lip In Cozy Miu Miu

The cropped sweater was a popular feature at the Miu Miu fashion show, with several other celebrities rocking it on the red carpet. German fashion blogger and model Caroline Daur paired the piece with a beige miniskirt and brown high-waist underwear, showing her toned legs in gray knee-length socks.
Social media influencer Lily Maymac had the same idea but skipped the undies flash. She rocked a gold sequin Miu Miu purse and shiny black ankle boots, finishing her look with a messy bun and massive hoop earrings.
A beige version of the sweater with white detailing was worn by Xenia Adonts, with the Attire The Studio clothing line owner rocking the same Miu Miu pleated micro skirt and biker boots.
YouTuber Lívia Marques emulated the exact look, switching things up with her accessories. She wore furry white boots and slung a black micro purse with a silver chain handle over her shoulder.
Fashion illustrator and The Sartorialist creative director Jenny Walton also opted for the all-beige crop sweater and mini skirt combo, which she paired with chic sunglasses and black sling-backs.