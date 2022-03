Eating a balanced diet is a no-brainer for an athlete who needs to build her body muscle. She wrote that a Chipotle chicken bowl is her go-to after training all day. It helps her recoup all the lost energy spent snowboarding, and it's a tasty meal too.

As proven on her Instagram page, Hailey can also throw down in the kitchen when she has to. She goes to the Farmer's Market to pick out produce herself.

The athlete also adds energy drinks to her meal circuits for an extra boost when she's feeling low on energy. Her favorite Rocket drinks are Organic and Pure Zero.

She also jokes about being "always hungry" and added that when she's eating is her purest form. She loves comfort food as much as she appreciates healthy meals.