Olympian Kelly Sildaru Flaunts Abs In Bikini

Getty | Sarah Stier

Entertainment
chisom

20-year-old Olympic Bronze Medalist Kelly Sildaru has been impressive since she started her career. The Estonian freestyle skier was the only one to claim a medal for her country at the just-concluded Winter Olympics in Beijing. Still, it wasn't luck but determination and hard work that earned her the honors. Kelly took a short vacation before the winter games started after winning a record 10th time X-Games medal. She became the teenager with the most X-Games Medal.

Kelly isn't just a skier; she's also a model for her sponsorship brands ROXY and Red Bull. She took the latter on her vacation to Venice, showing off her bikini body on the beach as she filmed a vlog for her YouTube Channel.

The Latest

'They Are Doomed': Tamra Judge Claims 'RHOC' Star Jen Armstrong's Marriage Won't Last

Inflation Won't Be Permanent, Says Pete Buttigieg

NBA News: Nets Considered As 'Nightmare Matchup' For Sixers In 2022 Playoffs

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Pistons Trade Sends Mitchell Robinson To Detroit For 2022 Lottery Pick

Kyrsten Sinema Reportedly Mocked Joe Biden Behind His Back

Kelly Bares Her Abs For Red Bull

At 20, Kelly boasts shredded abs that many women would kill to have (not literally.) The model bared her defined mid-riff in a red bikini as she leaned against a giant surfboard, ready to ride the wave on the Venice beach.

While Kelly's abs are too impressive to ignore, her toned long arms and legs also stand out. She made sure to promote Red Bull, albeit subtly - wearing a branded Visor to shield her bright smile from the sun.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

Kelly Goes Topless For ROXY

Kelly went topless for ROXY, showing off her slender body in a leather trench coat and high-rise denim pants. Her long brown hair fell in waves framing her well-structured face and highlighting her subtle nude makeup. She accessorized her look with demure gold jewelry pieces accentuating her well-manicured white polished nails.

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Are Still BFF Goals

Always With Her Red Bull

The Estonian freestyle skier submerged half her body inside a cold spring as she sipped on her Red Bull. She showed off her toned glutes and thighs wearing a butterfly-print long-sleeved one-piece. Kelly styled her hair in a high ponytail and spotted her bright signature smile.

Kelly Proves You Can Do It All

Kelly posted a close-up of her face on her birthday, which she celebrated during the Olympic winter games. She wore a white blouse highlighted with gold accessories.

The Olympian showed off her silky-smooth skin in a campaign for ROXY when she submerged her body in a foamy bathtub. Kelly's ROXY campaigns always show a different side of her, from the medal-winning athlete we know to a lady who's very in touch with her feminine side. She's a visual representation of the ability to do both, embodying the brand's values.

Read Next

Must Read

NFL News: Tom Brady Told The Patriots To Replace Bill Belichick

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

NFL News: Packers' Latest Moves Could Mean Good News For Davante Adams

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.