Olympian Kelly Sildaru Flaunts Abs In Bikini

20-year-old Olympic Bronze Medalist Kelly Sildaru has been impressive since she started her career. The Estonian freestyle skier was the only one to claim a medal for her country at the just-concluded Winter Olympics in Beijing. Still, it wasn't luck but determination and hard work that earned her the honors. Kelly took a short vacation before the winter games started after winning a record 10th time X-Games medal. She became the teenager with the most X-Games Medal.

Kelly isn't just a skier; she's also a model for her sponsorship brands ROXY and Red Bull. She took the latter on her vacation to Venice, showing off her bikini body on the beach as she filmed a vlog for her YouTube Channel.