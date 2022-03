Chanel has always been open about what she does to stay in shape, dishing on her favorite workouts and diet tips in various interviews, as well as on her YouTube Channel. The Ridiculousness host even started a fitness series on YouTube called "West Coast Workouts," wherein she demonstrated all the exercises she uses to give herself those tight abs and toned legs.

Dropping a workout video on Instagram a while back, the singer trained poolside with dumbbells and a resistance band, flashing her perfect abs in a black racerback crop top and pink shorts.

"These workouts are #Eazy enough for everyone to do!" she wrote in the caption in a nod to her "Eazy" song.