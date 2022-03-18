Tour Inside Vanessa Hudgens' Enchanting Georgian Colonial Home 

American actress Vanessa Hudgens is hugely famous thanks to her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series.

Since starring in the hit film series, Vanessa has enjoyed more success and earned so much money from Hollywood. 

Thus, the 33-year-old can afford some of the best things of life, including beautiful estates. Vanessa owns a magnificent Georgian colonial house in Los Feliz, California.

On October 21, 2021, Architectural Digest shared pictures and videos of Vanessa's beautiful home on its Instagram page after she took the magazine on tour. 

During the tour, the Princess Switch actress proudly displayed all of the work she has put into her opulent Los Feliz home since purchasing it in 2018.

Before making the leap, she had spent five years searching for the Georgian colonial house before finding her perfect match. 

Continue reading to know more about Vanessa's home. 

The Little DeMille

Most celebrities prefer mansions with the most up-to-date architectural designs, advanced technology features, and delicate interior ornamentation. However, Vanessa admires and even prefers vintage items, like the 3,168 square foot home she found after a five-year search.

The renowned filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille erected the colonial home for his mistress in 1922, earning the estate the nickname 'Little DeMille,' as seen on the plaque by the entrance.

Inside The Little DeMille 

Vanessa's mansion is simple and enchanting, not just on the outside but also on the inside.

It is hard not to notice the actress's numerous Teen Choice Awards, which adorn the walls when one walks inside the property. Besides these, there are many vintage books covering the shelves, including at least a few witch-related books.

Vanessa described her home as "French" and "vibey," noting that the surrounding property is covered in olive trees, which she could see through the many windows and French doors.

Also, huge plants, bouquets, and arrangements surround Vanessa's mansion. She is a plant lover and stressed the significance of having them around.

Vanessa's Self-Refurbished Kitchen 

Vanessa disclosed that she substantially refurbished her kitchen during her spare time amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

She constructed the kitchen counters out of gleaming white Carrera marble and the floors out of travertine tile for an authentic Italian atmosphere. The handcrafted fireclay sinks she received from Shaw alongside a few plants spiced up the space.

In addition, she painted the entire cabinet in a soft feminine olive green color, which helped to complete the Italian look she wanted.

Another thrilling part of Vanessa's mansion is the outdoor pool. She has a silver vintage drama mask chair on the pool's deck, which complements the single-line portraits she has painted on the pool wall. There are also sunbathing wooden lounge chairs and a resting place beneath an olive tree.

The Secret Garden

To end the tour, the High School Musical actress revealed a fantastic "secret garden" area hidden among the avocado, grapefruit, lemon, lime, kumquat, and tangerine trees.

Vanessa's Georgian colonial house is truly an edifice to behold and one which the actress loves. The property is beautiful inside and out and befits the gorgeous actress who continues to wow her adoring fans. 

