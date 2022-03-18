Tour Inside Vanessa Hudgens' Enchanting Georgian Colonial Home 

American actress Vanessa Hudgens is hugely famous thanks to her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series.

Since starring in the hit film series, Vanessa has enjoyed more success and earned so much money from Hollywood.

Thus, the 33-year-old can afford some of the best things of life, including beautiful estates. Vanessa owns a magnificent Georgian colonial house in Los Feliz, California.

On October 21, 2021, Architectural Digest shared pictures and videos of Vanessa's beautiful home on its Instagram page after she took the magazine on tour.

During the tour, the Princess Switch actress proudly displayed all of the work she has put into her opulent Los Feliz home since purchasing it in 2018.

Before making the leap, she had spent five years searching for the Georgian colonial house before finding her perfect match.

