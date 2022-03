Socialite Paris Hilton is all about glam life, and she can make something so basic look like a million bucks. In the same way, she can take a regular holiday like St. Patrick's Day and turn it into an extremely lucky one for her 18 million-plus Instagram followers.

The model who's been promoting Sliving for a hot minute now showed fans what it's like to spend St. Patrick's Day as Paris Hilton - she transformed into a glittery green fairy!