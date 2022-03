Demi Rose has been tugging down her skirt while snapping an eye-popping bikini selfie in Tulum, Mexico. The British model and social media sensation 100% knew how to rake in the likes in an Instagram share from October 2021 - Demi was all curves and golden tan in her snap, showing that she travels in style.

Posting for her 19 million+ fans, the 26-year-old stunned in a bandeau and strapless bikini top, flaunting her famous cleavage, with the photo now topping 500,000 likes. See why below.