Gigi Hadid Debuts Bleached Blonde Hair For Burberry

Gigi Hadid debuted a new look at the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 collection runway show last week. The creative director Riccardo Tisci touted it as a return to the fashion house's roots - Britain. He told GQ the collection reflects him as much as it does the brand because he (Riccardo) is finally feeling like himself as the Chief Creative Officer after four years stirring the boat.

To really capture the British attitude, the models, including Gigi, her sister, Bella, Irina Shayk, Anok Yai, and more, styled their hair in neat low buns with Gigi leaching her brows to match the platinum shade on her head.