Why 'RHOBH' Stars Kim And Kyle Richards Skipped Kathy Hilton's Birthday

Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Kathy Hilton celebrated her 63rd birthday dinner in Los Angeles days ago. And, oddly enough, her two sisters, Kim and Kyle Richards, were nowhere in sight. Find out why the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members skipped the star-studded event.

Kathy Hilton's Birthday Bash Was Held At Craig's Restaurant In West Hollywood

Getty | Dave Starbuck/Bauer-Griffin

On Tuesday night, in celebration of her 63rd birthday, Kathy Hilton stepped out in a pink and green printed pantsuit and matching purse and scarf for dinner with friends at the celebrity hotspot Craig's restaurant, where she was joined by actress Christine Chiu, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, and more.

Although plenty of big names were in attendance, Hilton's younger half-sisters Kim and Kyle Richards were not, which raised questions from many of Hilton's fans and followers online.

Here's Why Kyle And Kim Richards Were Absent

Shutterstock | 564025

According to a report from Page Six on March 16, Kyle was unable to attend Hilton's birthday party because she had commitments to film, although the outlet didn't say what it was that she was filming.

As for Kim, she skipped her sister's bash because she had previously committed to something different with one of her children.

While the outlet didn't say what Kyle was filming, they noted that she shared an Instagram Story that featured a cameraman and two other people.

Kyle Richards Has Already Wrapped Production On 'RHOBH' Season 12

Shutterstock | 673594

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have noticed, Kyle and her castmates, including Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley, wrapped production on the series' upcoming 12th season earlier this year. So, when it comes to Kyle's filmed event earlier this week, Page Six noted that she was not filming anything for the new episodes.

While the sisters have gone through ups and downs, and neither Kyle, nor Kim, honored Hilton with a birthday post on social media, an insider told Page Six they remain “on good terms."

Kathy Hilton Will Be Featured On 'RHOBH' Season 12

Shutterstock | 673594

After being seen in guest roles for years, Hilton joined the Bravo reality series in a "friend" role amid its 11th season last year. As for this year's 12th season, Hilton will be featured in a reduced role as Kyle continues on with her full-time position.

Bravo has not yet confirmed when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 will premiere.

