Why 'RHOBH' Stars Kim And Kyle Richards Skipped Kathy Hilton's Birthday

According to a report from Page Six on March 16, Kyle was unable to attend Hilton's birthday party because she had commitments to film, although the outlet didn't say what it was that she was filming.

As for Kim, she skipped her sister's bash because she had previously committed to something different with one of her children.

While the outlet didn't say what Kyle was filming, they noted that she shared an Instagram Story that featured a cameraman and two other people.