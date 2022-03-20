Jessie James Decker In Bikini Shows Off 'New Boobies'

Jessie James Decker knows how to caption a breast surgery post. The country singer and reality star made headlines back in May 2021 for a post-surgery reveal as she updated her Instagram followers, and the photo hasn't been forgotten. Jessie, 33, made for a massive celebrity talking point by stripping down to a Kittenish bikini from her famous brand, saying she'd found new confidence after going under the knife and even stating she felt like a "brand new woman."

Ahead, see the selfie, plus Jessie's breast surgery reveal.