Elle Fanning Flashes Underwear In Oscar De La Renta

Elle dressed in a buttercup sleeveless cocktail dress that'll make Catherine the Great proud. The back of the dress cut low and snatched Elle's waist with yellow ribbons laced in a criss-cross. She left her neck bare since the frock's splendor was enough to get any and everyone's attention!

Elle also styled her hair in a low ponytail letting the tail curl at the tip, a look that complimented her subtle makeup safe for the bright red lipstick she spotted.