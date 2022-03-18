Jennifer Lopez Looks Smoldering Hot In Dolce & Gabanna Eyewear

JLo nails the seductive yet simple style of the Italian fashion house in this black lace lingerie heavily accessorized with gold D&G logo jewelry pieces. She wears a double strap full cup bra with full lace bottoms and a garter belt highlighting her defined abs line. The entertainer then wears a D&G blazer halfway, teasing an undressed look as her gold and pearl jewelry pieces sit on her body.

JLo's honey brown hair is tousled in old Hollywood style and side-swept to display the tiny drop D&G pearl earring on her ear as well as the wide-framed dark sunglasses (the Sicilian Taste) - the reason for the campaign.