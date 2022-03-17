NBA News: Nets Considered As 'Nightmare Matchup' For Sixers In 2022 Playoffs

However, despite having the superstar duo of Harden and Joel Embiid, the Sixers' road to the 2022 NBA Finals isn't expected to be easy, especially with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the Eastern Conference.

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report talked about every projected NBA playoff team's "nightmare matchup." For the Sixers, Swartz believes it's the Nets. The Nets may still need to participate in the play-in tournament to reach the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but Swartz thinks the Sixers should avoid facing them in the early rounds of the postseason.