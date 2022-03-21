Kourtney Kardashian Impresses In Sheer Gucci Pants

Entertainment
Kourtney Kardashian is getting called the "most interesting to look at" - anyone familiar with sister Kim Kardashian calling her the "least interesting to look at" back in 2018 will get the reference. In June of last year, the 42-year-old reality star stunned while rocking high-end Italian label Gucci, this as she attended the KUWTK reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen.

All edgy vibes and going for a braless finish, the mom of three wowed in a killer sheer pants look, and fans are still gushing over the photos. Check it out below.

Stuns In Gucci For Reunion

Scroll for the outfit. It came as E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians prepared to wrap up - together with her famous sisters, Kourtney is now gearing up for the April premiere of the new Hulu show The Kardashians.

Dazzling in sheer and black lace pants worn over purple boy shorts, Kourtney was photographed at the event while wearing a thin-strapped and lingerie-style top. The skimpy black upper perfectly matched Kourtney's leg-flashing pants - the newly-engaged star also rocked jet-black and flowing long locks as she highlighted both hints of her cleavage and her year-round golden tan.

Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

See More Photos Below

Fashion Bomb Daily covered the look, writing:" KourtneyKardashian wore vintage #Gucci by #TomFord to the #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians finale reunion, styled by @danixmichelle. Hot! Or Hmm...?"

While a few fans shaded Kardashian, plenty came in to send their praises. "This is how u lace, hunties," one fan wrote, with another saying: "Low key @kourtneykardash may be dry AF but she is THE most attractive and stylish. Period. I’ve spoken." A third, meanwhile, called Kourtney the "most interesting to look at."

'Least Interesting To Look At'

2018 marked an explosive catfight between Kourtney and KKW Beauty founder sister Kim - the billionaire mogul shaded her elder sister for being fussy about schedules, with Kourtney later opening up to 24-year-old sister Kylie Jenner about the ordeal.

"Oh my God, I was literally crying, do you remember? At the time, I took it really personally, and I was like, 'Why would someone in my family say something like that?'" she said. The Poosh founder later stated: "Now, obviously, I can laugh at it, and it's like a funny thing."

Not Everyone's A Fan

The users gutting about the outfit also made their views known. One wrote: "I like the top but the bottom is a meh. Looks like a burgundy granny panty underneath." For more from Kourtney, give her Instagram a follow.

