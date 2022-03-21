Kourtney Kardashian Impresses In Sheer Gucci Pants

Kourtney Kardashian is getting called the "most interesting to look at" - anyone familiar with sister Kim Kardashian calling her the "least interesting to look at" back in 2018 will get the reference. In June of last year, the 42-year-old reality star stunned while rocking high-end Italian label Gucci, this as she attended the KUWTK reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen.

All edgy vibes and going for a braless finish, the mom of three wowed in a killer sheer pants look, and fans are still gushing over the photos. Check it out below.