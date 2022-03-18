Hollywood star Amber Heard is doing motherhood with a lot of self-care in between. The TV star who welcomed her first child last year in April has been keeping her figure fit and her workout routine up to date even as she makes her journey through motherhood. In one of her many Instagram updates, Amber showed off her actress recently showing off her toned physique while catering to her little one, Oonagh Paige Heard. Here’s what the lovely mother-daughter duo looked like
Amber Heard Flashes Toned Abs
A Fit Mama
The delightful image of Amber and little Oonaugh could pull at any heart as the star mom placed her beloved daughter on her hip. The Never Backdown actress rocked a two-piece athleisure perfect for a session at the gym. The outfit included a sports bra that left her ripped abs on display while the yoga bottoms hugged her hips and outlined her toned thighs. Amber styled her blonde hair into a loose French twist to keep the tendrils out of her face.
Multitasking On The Go!
Amber aptly portrayed the strength of a woman in motherhood as she held onto her daughter and fitness equipment. On one hand, Oonagh sat nestled in a cute white shirt and a pair of baby pink patterned pants. Amber held the little one such that grr face was away, and her back was turned to the camera.
On the other hand, the Aquaman star held a silver dumbbell which steadily lifted. The first photo had her smiling at her mini-me, while the second snapshot showed her getting in the necessary energy booster. The celebrity mom captioned with a bicep emoji: “Multitasking mama.”
On Keeping Fit
Workouts for Amber come on two terms: when she needs to prepare for a movie role or when she is just going about her everyday exercises. The star once revealed to Shape that when she prepared for her superhero role in Aquaman, she had to go through rigorous training sessions, which meant five hours of workout daily.
Inquisitr reports that part of Amber’s workout routine that keeps her abs intact includes plank works, which she has displayed on Instagram. The star would usually stay suspended on two ropes while taking the plank position for a few minutes.
Inside Amber’s Motherhood
It is safe to say the former wife of Johnny Depp is doing an impressive job of keeping fit and handling child care. Last year the award-winning actress welcomed a pleasant addition to her family. Amber also made it known that she became a mom through surrogacy. Inside sources later revealed that she was immediately bestowed to the newborn, naming her after her later mom, Paige. Presently Amber is gearing to celebrate little Oonagh's first birthday.