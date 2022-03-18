Olympian Kelly Sildaru Shows Off Toned Legs

Getty | TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Health & Lifestyle
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Kelly Sildaru is a young Estonian freestyle skier. The 20-year-old is active on Instagram, where she regularly posts stunning photos of her toned figure which serves as an ideal fitness inspiration to all her fans and admirers. 

Her gorgeous legs and perfect abs show that the freestyle skier pays detailed attention to her health and fitness. 

Kelly has discovered the most effective training program for staying in shape as a result of her career. Read on to know more about her workout routines and how she maintains her perfect figure.

The Latest

'It's A Personal Thing': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Defends Larsa Pippen Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Why 'RHOBH' Stars Kim And Kyle Richards Skipped Kathy Hilton's Birthday

NBA Rumors: Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins 'At Risk' Of Being Traded This Summer

'They Are Doomed': Tamra Judge Claims 'RHOC' Star Jen Armstrong's Marriage Won't Last

Inflation Won't Be Permanent, Says Pete Buttigieg

Ice Baths In Flowing River 

In 2017, Kelly inspired her fans to work out when she shared a post on Facebook. Accompanying the post was a picture that showed her working out and she hinted that it is her lifestyle with a caption that read, "Your body is the reflection of your soul." 

Athletes love ice baths and cold water immersion because it relieves sore muscles and inflammation. But while other athletes have theirs in a bathtub, Kelly prefers to have hers in a flowing river. She must have considered it more effective for muscle recovery. 

She once posted a picture that showed her sitting in a flowing river while having her ice bath. She captioned the post "ice bath for good recovery🧊." 

Health & Lifestyle

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

By Matthew Wilson

No Excuses 

Kelly was forced to miss the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang due to a knee injury she sustained. But even when she could not train and workout at maximum capacity, she did different exercises to keep her body in perfect shape. 

"I am glad the injury turned out to be better than expected. I cannot train at maximum capacity, but I can do different exercises to keep my body in shape," she revealed in an interview

Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Sheer Dress At Christian Siriano Show

Olivia Culpo Flaunts Body In Cut Outs

Workout Challenges

When it comes to fitness, Kelly goes the extra mile. She participates in workout challenges that keep her committed to and consistent with her fitness routine and goals. 

On January 10, 2021, she shared a picture that showed her squatting and captioned it, "🔥@redbullestonian athletes challenge 🔥."

She Loves Cycling

Although Kelly has not mentioned cycling as one of the ways she keeps fit or maintains her toned legs, the young surfer always posts photos of her riding on or standing by a bicycle. She obviously loves cycling and it could be the secret to her beautifully toned legs. 

Kelly's fans are eager and cannot wait to know more about her fitness routine. Hopefully, she will reveal more of her fitness regime soon. 

Read Next

Must Read

NFL News: Tom Brady Told The Patriots To Replace Bill Belichick

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

NFL News: Packers' Latest Moves Could Mean Good News For Davante Adams

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.