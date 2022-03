Khloe Kardashian is living it up in a super sexy sheer dress amid rumors of a new man in her life.

The Good American founder recently made headlines after being spotted getting cozy with rapper Trey Songz at a party. Keeping mum about the rumors, Khloe carried on and posted a seductive thirst trap on her Instagram, featuring a sheer Mugler dress that showed off her curves.

Scroll down for photos.