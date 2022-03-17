Kyrsten Sinema Reportedly Mocked Joe Biden Behind His Back

The book also says that Sinema mocked Biden at a private fundraiser with a group of Republican-leaning lobbyists.

The Democrat reportedly "mocked" the president while praising House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and defending far-right Republican Rep. Andy Biggs.

"I love Andy Biggs. I know some people think he’s crazy, but that's just because they don’t know him," she reportedly said at the event.

Biggs, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, disputed the results of the 2020 election and claimed that members of Antifa, and not Trump supporters, stormed the Capitol on January 6.

At the same event, Sinema allegedly said other moderate Democrats were "hiding behind my skirt" as she opposed Biden's agenda.