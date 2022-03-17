NFL News: Packers' Latest Moves Could Mean Good News For Davante Adams

The Packers have now made several moves to clear the salary cap and try to sign Adams to an extension. Besides clearing over $18 million with Rodgers' new contract, they've now convinced Randall Cobb to take a $3 million pay cut:
"To get under the salary cap, the Packers cut WR Randall Cobb's salary by about $5.5 million. He was due to make around $8.5 million in total salary and now will make $3M, according to a league source," reported Tom Silverstein.
Also, the Packers restricted Adrian Amos' deal to convert a portion of his base salary into a signing bonus and clear nearly $5 million in cap space:
"Amos’ cap number dropped to roughly $7.3 million in 2022, creating a savings of roughly $4.7 million on the cap this year. The Packers converted base salary into a signing bonus and added void years to the deal to create the savings," informed Packers Wire.