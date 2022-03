In the short clip, Shiffrin can be seen posing provocatively while sitting on the sand. She was wearing a two-piece brown bikini that flattered her figure. While her legs were positioned out front and her arms supporting her from the back, Mikaela did a little hair shake and pout for the camera.

Just as she was posing, a strong wave washed against the shore, hitting her body and making her lose her balance. Despite the small blunder, Shiffrin was still able to laugh it off and even posted the vid for all to see.

"When you're trying to be as cool as possible but life hits you in the face like "GIRL, NO." #lifefail #notcool #thatswhatchaget" she captioned the old clip, which was posted back in 2016.