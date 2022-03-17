NBA Rumors: Sixers Nearly Traded For Tyrese Haliburton

There's always something going on in the NBA. Things that happen behind closed doors and could have a massive impact on the outcome of a season.

Even though they'll never disclose it publically, most players are available in trade talks. The thing is how much is the other team willing to give up for his services.

More often than not, those talks don't go to fruition, with fans wondering what could've happened if the trade had gone down. And that's the case with the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and Tyrese Haliburton.