NBA Rumors: Sixers Nearly Traded For Tyrese Haliburton

There's always something going on in the NBA. Things that happen behind closed doors and could have a massive impact on the outcome of a season.

Even though they'll never disclose it publically, most players are available in trade talks. The thing is how much is the other team willing to give up for his services.

More often than not, those talks don't go to fruition, with fans wondering what could've happened if the trade had gone down. And that's the case with the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton Thought He Was Heading To Philadelphia

The NBA community was shocked to hear that Haliburton was available for a trade and that he was heading to the Indiana Pacers. According to Sixers forward George Niang, even Haliburton thought he was heading to Philadelphia:

“I wake up and I’m getting treatment and Tyrese Haliburton FaceTimes me and he was like, ‘yo, I think I’m getting traded like, do you hear anything? Am I getting traded to you guys?'” Niang said on Duncan Robinson's podcast.

Haliburton Didn't Know What Was Going On

The Pacers came completely out of the blue as not even Haliburton thought going to Indiana was a real possibility:

“Like, this dude was talking to me about like, ‘I think I’m getting traded to you guys,’, then it’s Indiana, like, ‘I don’t know if it’s true,’ and then it happens, and now the kid has to go from California where he probably never wore a winter jacket to, you know, the Midwest where he’s asking to be sponsored by Canada Goose," Niang added.

Sixers May Have Offered Two First-Round Picks For Him

Following the James Harden trade, Sixers GM Daryl Morey went on record saying that the team didn't think they'd be able to strike such a big-name player, especially after a Western Conference team rejected an offer including Ben Simmons and two first-rounders. Now, it seems like that team was the Kings:

“Like three days ago we couldn’t even get this player for two firsts! Why are we debating this? Why are we talking about this?” a Sixers front office member said at the deadline, per Morey.

The Kings Could've Gotten A Much Better Deal

At the end of the day, the Kings settled for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a second-round pick. And, while Sabonis is an All-Star and a proven scorer and rebounder, that package doesn't beat having Ben Simmons and two first-round picks.

Winning organizations make winning trades, losing organizations prove why they're losing. And the Kings, once again, fumbled the bag with this move.

