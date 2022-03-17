CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Shows Off Her Lemons

The three-time CrossFit Games athlete explained her choice to include lemons in the caption as she promoted the SteadyMD platform and its Lemonaid Health primary care service.

"You get the lemons now?" she said, adding a winking emoji.

Speegle also talked a bit about her personal experience with the platform, saying she was paired with a doctor who "understood and actually did CrossFit."

"He understood my life, my goals, my training, everything," she shared. "No more conversations about how my lifestyle or my workouts are a problem. No more being told that maybe I should 'consider a lifestyle change'. Everyone isn’t the same - and our medical care should reflect that."

The athlete included a photo of herself at the gym, in which she stood with her foot up on a barbell. Once again spotlighting her washboard abs, she wore a cropped halter top in pink, paired with gray leggings and white sneakers.

Fans were impressed with the share, taking to the comments in large numbers to gush over her "incredible body" and "amazing abs."

"Need your abs," said one person, while another quipped: "When life gives you lemons 🍋 ….sit around them in a bikini 👙."

One user reached out to thank Speegle for her inspiring posts: "Thank you; this photo screams SELF-CARE which is lacking. Keep posting you beautiful beacon of inspiration."

Others were distracted by her fierce physique, with one Instagrammer chiming in: "When my washing machine breaks @dellespeegle I’m gonna call ya… those abs are a washboard! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"