CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Shows Off Her Lemons

Dani Elle Speegle had fans dreaming about margaritas as she posed on a beach surrounded by lemons. Rocking a tiny bikini that offered ample views of her gym-honed body, the CrossFit athlete was sitting in black sand with a lemon in hand. Countless others were scattered all around her, as well as on the numerous rocks lining the shore, bringing a pop of color to the scenery that was mostly dark-toned and showed turbulent waves encroaching a largely arid landscape.

The stunning visual effect aside, the image treated viewers to an eyeful of her steel abs, garnering over 68,600 likes on Instagram.

Check it out below!

Bikini Body Goals

Speegle was bikini body goals in a skimpy red top with small ruched cups that were set wide apart and completely exposed her cleavage. The 28-year-old flaunted her spectacularly fit figure as she sat with her back straight and her legs folded to the side, allowing her chiseled midriff to be admired.

On her lower half, she wore white bottoms that offered slightly more coverage than the string bikini top, while still baring her sculpted tummy and leaving her belly button piercing in full view of the camera.

The athlete's strong quads were also on show in the picture, with the CrossFitter resting her hands on her thighs to draw attention to her muscular legs. She was barefoot with messy hair and brushed her damp locks over her shoulders, peering into the lens with an intense expression.

Why The Lemons?

The three-time CrossFit Games athlete explained her choice to include lemons in the caption as she promoted the SteadyMD platform and its Lemonaid Health primary care service.

"You get the lemons now?" she said, adding a winking emoji.

Speegle also talked a bit about her personal experience with the platform, saying she was paired with a doctor who "understood and actually did CrossFit."

"He understood my life, my goals, my training, everything," she shared. "No more conversations about how my lifestyle or my workouts are a problem. No more being told that maybe I should 'consider a lifestyle change'. Everyone isn’t the same - and our medical care should reflect that."

The athlete included a photo of herself at the gym, in which she stood with her foot up on a barbell. Once again spotlighting her washboard abs, she wore a cropped halter top in pink, paired with gray leggings and white sneakers.

Fans were impressed with the share, taking to the comments in large numbers to gush over her "incredible body" and "amazing abs."

"Need your abs," said one person, while another quipped: "When life gives you lemons 🍋 ….sit around them in a bikini 👙."

One user reached out to thank Speegle for her inspiring posts: "Thank you; this photo screams SELF-CARE which is lacking. Keep posting you beautiful beacon of inspiration."

Others were distracted by her fierce physique, with one Instagrammer chiming in: "When my washing machine breaks @dellespeegle I’m gonna call ya… those abs are a washboard! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

