It doesn't matter where you stand from or what you want to consider: This New York Knicks season was a massive failure.

Kemba Walker didn't work out, Julius Randle's trade value plummeted, Mitchell Robinson didn't sign a contract extension, Derrick Rose was hurt, and Tom Thibodeau refused to play the youngins and at least let them grow through their mistakes.

Other than RJ Barrett's development and some flashes from Obi Toppin, there's absolutely nothing positive about the 2021-22 Knicks.