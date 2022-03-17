CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Swimsuit Flaunts Insane Legs

Ence proudly represented the Stars and Stripes in the eye-catching swimsuit, which had a striped red-and-white front and a starry navy-blue back. The thick shoulder straps were also blue and attached with metallic buckles, creating an ample neckline.

Ence showcased the one-piece in a profile, tugging on her shoulder strap as she peered into the screen to make sure she captured the perfect shot. The angle revealed its outrageous deep cut that extended down to her waist, exposing a good portion of her midriff in addition to flashing a generous peek at her chest.

The CrossFit star spotlighted her toned, muscular legs in a balletic pose with her knee raised and her foot elegantly arched. She brushed her long locks over her decolletage, ensuring that nothing would distract attention from her sculpted quads, perfectly displayed in the high-cut bathing suit. Her small waist and trim tummy were also accentuated in the tight-fitting number, which had an overalls vibe that fans suggested "would be great paired with some cut-off jean shorts."

Posing in her bedroom, the gorgeous blonde stood close to the open bathroom door, with the photo offering a peep at her shower. Her dog, Maggie, was also featured in the snap and could be seen napping on a circular rug at the foot of the bed. A vanity cabinet stocked with various items including a candlestick was visible in the backdrop, as were the doors to her walk-in closet.