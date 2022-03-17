CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Swimsuit Flaunts Insane Legs

Getty | Noam Galai

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Brooke Ence delivered heaps of swimsuit sexiness as she showed off her Fourth of July outfit on Instagram. Clad in an ultra-revealing one-piece in the colors of the U.S. flag, the CrossFit veteran, 32, flaunted her fit body and insane legs in a mirror selfie, racking up over 104,000 from her online admirers.

Ordered especially for the big occasion, the swimwear arrived "a little too late" to post exactly on the day of the festivities. However, fans didn't seem to mind it one bit, flocking to the comments to assure her that "no one will complain if you wear that daily."

Check it out below!

The Latest

Donald Trump Slams 'Disloyal' Republican Nancy Mace

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Still Want To Add More Position Players

Inside Former NFL Linebacker Clay Matthews' $28M Mansion

NBA News: Patrick Beverley Calls Russell Westbrook 'Trash' Twice During Lakers-Timberwolves Game

Gigi Hadid Embodies Fran Fine In Vivienne Westwood

Stars And Stripes

Ence proudly represented the Stars and Stripes in the eye-catching swimsuit, which had a striped red-and-white front and a starry navy-blue back. The thick shoulder straps were also blue and attached with metallic buckles, creating an ample neckline.

Ence showcased the one-piece in a profile, tugging on her shoulder strap as she peered into the screen to make sure she captured the perfect shot. The angle revealed its outrageous deep cut that extended down to her waist, exposing a good portion of her midriff in addition to flashing a generous peek at her chest.

The CrossFit star spotlighted her toned, muscular legs in a balletic pose with her knee raised and her foot elegantly arched. She brushed her long locks over her decolletage, ensuring that nothing would distract attention from her sculpted quads, perfectly displayed in the high-cut bathing suit. Her small waist and trim tummy were also accentuated in the tight-fitting number, which had an overalls vibe that fans suggested "would be great paired with some cut-off jean shorts."

Posing in her bedroom, the gorgeous blonde stood close to the open bathroom door, with the photo offering a peep at her shower. Her dog, Maggie, was also featured in the snap and could be seen napping on a circular rug at the foot of the bed. A vanity cabinet stocked with various items including a candlestick was visible in the backdrop, as were the doors to her walk-in closet.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

A Tradition

In the caption, Ence explained why her post was delayed. "Welp.... this came in just a little too late," she said of the swimsuit, with many being quick to point out that there's "no wrong time to wear this."

Plenty of her followers were left seeing stars by the sultry share, ramping up the compliments for her "amazing physique." "You are absolutely on fire," she was told, while another Instagrammer branded her "Ms. Captain America."

Ence has a bit of a Fourth of July tradition going on, making a point to mark the occasion in a swimsuit. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one year the CrossFit athlete posed in a red one-piece as she celebrated with her besties at Whitefish Lake. As far as Instagram traditions go, this one is definitely popular with her following, driving up the "like" count each time she posts her Fourth of July beach looks.

Read Next

Must Read

Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Sheer Dress At Christian Siriano Show

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Risks 50 Years In Jail By Refusing Plea Deal

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.