Blake Masters Quits Peter Thiel Foundation To Run For Senate

Wikimedia | Gage

Niko Mann

The Thiel Foundation president Blake Masters announced his resignation from the Peter Thiel organization on March 16. The Donald Trump supporter is challenging Arizona Senator Mark Kelly for his Senate seat in November.

Masters made the announcement on Twitter with a caption. "Just cleared my schedule to defeat Mark Kelly in November," he wrote. "I have resigned from my posts running Thiel Capital and the Thiel Foundation."

Billionaire Peter Thiel Pledged To Support Masters This November

Wikimedia | JFG

Peter Thiel, who is a co-founder of PayPal and early Facebook investor, will support his protégé's campaign for the U.S. Senate seat. The New York Times announced his intent to support the campaign on Feb. 7.

"The billionaire Peter Thiel, an early Facebook investor, is stepping down from the board of its parent company, Meta. He is said to be focused on backing Trump allies for the midterm elections in November."

Peter Thiel Donating $10 Million To Master Super PAC

Wikimedia | GRuban

Thiel announced he would be donating $10 million to Master's super PAC, Saving Arizona PAC.

Masters Is A Trump Supporter

Wikimedia | RandomUserGuy1738

Thirty-four-year-old Masters is a Trump supporter. The former president attended a fundraiser for the Republican candidate last year at Mar-a-Logo.

Masters Calls Teaching The Truth About Slavery 'Anti-White Racism' And 'Toxic Crap'

Wikimedia | RandomUserGuy1738

Masters called Critical Race Theory, which teaches the truth about slavery and its impact on society, "anti-white racism" and "toxic crap" while speaking to the Sun City Republican Club on Jan. 22. He also used his racist-dog whistle, calling it "sinister."

“Too much of schooling in America has become a machine to uproot common sense and to replace it with something much more sinister. You’ve heard about Critical Race Theory," said Masters. “All it does is teach kids to identify in racial terms. Right? You are good or bad, depending on what you look like. At this point, it is straight-up anti-white racism. I don’t think we’re allowed to say that. But let’s call it what it is. It is toxic, and it does not belong in our schools.”

He also shared the racist rhetoric on Twitter. "Critical Race Theory is anti-white racism, no kid should have to listen to that crap," he captioned the post.

Masters' anti-white racism comment met criticism on Twitter. One user noted the importance of children knowing the truth. "For my part I want my kids to know the whole truth. They are smart enough to know it's not racist to be accurate," wrote the Twitter user.

