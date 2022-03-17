Blake Masters Quits Peter Thiel Foundation To Run For Senate

Masters called Critical Race Theory, which teaches the truth about slavery and its impact on society, "anti-white racism" and "toxic crap" while speaking to the Sun City Republican Club on Jan. 22. He also used his racist-dog whistle, calling it "sinister."

“Too much of schooling in America has become a machine to uproot common sense and to replace it with something much more sinister. You’ve heard about Critical Race Theory," said Masters. “All it does is teach kids to identify in racial terms. Right? You are good or bad, depending on what you look like. At this point, it is straight-up anti-white racism. I don’t think we’re allowed to say that. But let’s call it what it is. It is toxic, and it does not belong in our schools.”

He also shared the racist rhetoric on Twitter. "Critical Race Theory is anti-white racism, no kid should have to listen to that crap," he captioned the post.

Masters' anti-white racism comment met criticism on Twitter. One user noted the importance of children knowing the truth. "For my part I want my kids to know the whole truth. They are smart enough to know it's not racist to be accurate," wrote the Twitter user.