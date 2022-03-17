'DMZ' Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

For the limited series, DMZ, HBO Max has assembled a remarkable cast of actors and actresses. One of the top cast members is Rosario Dawson starring as Alma. Along with Rosario, Benjamin Bratt plays Parco Delgado, a character based on the comics. Delgado is the well-liked and lethal commander of one of the DMZ's most powerful gangs. According to HBO's official synopsis, he wants to govern this new planet and will stop at nothing to achieve that goal.

Athena, played by Rutina Wesley, is a power broker in the city and an operative for the separatist Free States of America, while Rose, played by Mamie Gummer, is a fellow medic who spends all of her time caring for the injured and sick people within the DMZ.

Other recurring casts include Rey Gallegos as Cesar, Jade Wu as Susie, Nora Dunn as Oona, Venus Ariel as Nico, Agam Darshi as Franklin, Juani Feliz as Carmen, and Henry G. Sanders as Cedric.