'DMZ' Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

A new DC Comics adaptation is coming to HBO Max! It's called DMZ and is based on Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchilelli's 2005-2012 comic book series.

The miniseries is the latest alternative comic book adaptation announced by HBO Max. It is a Sci-fi drama that features adventures, war, and action. 

All About DMZ

The show DMZ, which stands for "Demilitarized Zone," is set in the near future in a war-torn New York City, where life is in a constant state of warfare and brutality as a result of a civil war.

The upcoming dystopian war drama is based on a comic book series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchilelli and created by Roberto Patino. Ava DuVerney, Roberto Patino, and Ernie Dickerson, as well as ARRAY Filmworks, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television are all part of the producers of the miniseries.

Watch the trailer below.

When Is The Release Date Of 'DMZ'? 

DMZ launches on HBO Max on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in New York City, and the USA. The entire four-episode already released will be available to watch online. 

Who Is In The Cast Of 'DMZ'? 

For the limited series, DMZ, HBO Max has assembled a remarkable cast of actors and actresses. One of the top cast members is Rosario Dawson starring as Alma. Along with Rosario, Benjamin Bratt plays Parco Delgado, a character based on the comics. Delgado is the well-liked and lethal commander of one of the DMZ's most powerful gangs. According to HBO's official synopsis, he wants to govern this new planet and will stop at nothing to achieve that goal.

Athena, played by Rutina Wesley, is a power broker in the city and an operative for the separatist Free States of America, while Rose, played by Mamie Gummer, is a fellow medic who spends all of her time caring for the injured and sick people within the DMZ.

Other recurring casts include Rey Gallegos as Cesar, Jade Wu as Susie, Nora Dunn as Oona, Venus Ariel as Nico, Agam Darshi as Franklin, Juani Feliz as Carmen, and Henry G. Sanders as Cedric. 

What Is 'DMZ' About? 

The new HBO Max series will follow Alma as she continues the search for her son. Alma must go through a perilous and twisted Manhattan to find her child, but she runs against various roadblocks. For the people trapped within the DMZ, she also becomes a symbol of hope.

