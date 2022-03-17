Surfer Kassia Meador In Swimsuit Relishes 'Sunday Feels'

Kassia is a businesswoman, lifestyle photographer, and actor balled into one strong woman who also excels at surfing. The wetsuit designer whose surfing career started in her teenage years has made a successful feat by transitioning her athleticism into a lifestyle brand. Females in surfing, like many other sports, often faced gender prejudice like low pay compared to their male counterparts.

This phenomenon recently eased up with stars like Caroline Marks getting paid higher. Per Los Angeles Times , the same prejudice occurred in the fashion aspect of surfing, particularly female gears. With a goal to redefine female surfers’ outfits, Kassia became one of the first surfers to ditch her traditional sponsorship and create a female gear line complete with wet suits. Kassia’s swimwear was designed to help keep female surfers in water as long as they wished while the outfit provided warmth from the inside.