Kassia Meador let her hair down in a jolly Instagram post as she enjoyed some alone time at the beach. The famous longboarder glowed with radiance and fervor, showing she was having the time of her life. Kassie looked lovely in a bathing suit while looking picture-perfect for the camera.
Surfer Kassia Meador In Swimsuit Relishes 'Sunday Feels'
Let Your Hair Down
The appealing image of Kassia’s beach had her rocking a white one-piece bathing suit with spaghetti straps. The only visible parts of her body were from her torso upwards, as she appeared to be waist-deep in the water. The actress also seemed to have been seated on a surfing board while running her hands through the water and raising them with a splash.
Sunday Feels
Kassia was photographed with her face skyward, showing how she reveled in the sheer joy of being in the ocean. The golden hue of her skin shone with brilliance, thanks to how the evening sunlight danced on her smooth-looking body. Many fans were enthralled by the wallpaper-worthy image of Kassia as they took to the comment section sharing red heart emojis to show their affection. Kassia captioned the post:
“Sunday feels @whirliepops in-joy.”
Redefining Female Surfing
Kassia is a businesswoman, lifestyle photographer, and actor balled into one strong woman who also excels at surfing. The wetsuit designer whose surfing career started in her teenage years has made a successful feat by transitioning her athleticism into a lifestyle brand. Females in surfing, like many other sports, often faced gender prejudice like low pay compared to their male counterparts.
This phenomenon recently eased up with stars like Caroline Marks getting paid higher. Per Los Angeles Times, the same prejudice occurred in the fashion aspect of surfing, particularly female gears. With a goal to redefine female surfers’ outfits, Kassia became one of the first surfers to ditch her traditional sponsorship and create a female gear line complete with wet suits. Kassia’s swimwear was designed to help keep female surfers in water as long as they wished while the outfit provided warmth from the inside.
Kassia’s Passion
Born in Agoura Hills, Kassia was introduced to water sports early, and she longed to build a career that had a connection to beaches. At the age of fifteen, her parents enrolled her at First Point. This was a time when shortboard surfing was a popular sport. However, Kassia’s passion was more about longboarding. She was a natural at the game and was also recognized by longboard icons. Two-time Longboard champ Joel Tudor referred to Kassia as “beyond unique.” Kassia keeps her passion for surfing alive while breaking bias in the sport.