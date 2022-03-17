Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Displays Rear View

Emily is very meticulous about her brand, so each collection has a theme even though the designs don't change much. This season, the swimwear line uses a broken tile pattern in neutral earth tones as its central theme and a sheer material plus standard swimsuit lycra for texture.

She flaunts her well-rounded bum in a high-rise bikini bottom as she tries different combinations. She wears a sheer long-sleeved top in one slide while she switches it to a cropped tie-back top. Emily tousled her brown hair to simulate a beach experience and see how the swimwear would look outdoors.