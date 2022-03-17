Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Displays Rear View

Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
chisom

Model Emily Ratajkowski is one of the few people open about her body and her relationship with it, as she revealed in her book, My Body. The 30-year-old isn't afraid to push the envelope when it comes to self-expression, and she's proven that time and time again, particularly since she released her swimwear line Inamorata Woman. She shared her creative process with some of her followers through her business page as she looked through her Spring collection.

The Latest

Inflation Won't Be Permanent, Says Pete Buttigieg

NBA News: Nets Considered As 'Nightmare Matchup' For Sixers In 2022 Playoffs

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Pistons Trade Sends Mitchell Robinson To Detroit For 2022 Lottery Pick

Kyrsten Sinema Reportedly Mocked Joe Biden Behind His Back

'DMZ' Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

EmRata Bares It All

Getty | Rachpoot/MEGA

Emily celebrated International Women's Day and her son's birthday with a throwback of her naked pregnancy shoot. She showed herself lying in a filled bathtub, standing in an empty one, and sitting on a fluffy pink sofa. Then she ended the slideshow with a cute picture of Sly.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

Trying Out The New Collection

Emily is very meticulous about her brand, so each collection has a theme even though the designs don't change much. This season, the swimwear line uses a broken tile pattern in neutral earth tones as its central theme and a sheer material plus standard swimsuit lycra for texture.

She flaunts her well-rounded bum in a high-rise bikini bottom as she tries different combinations. She wears a sheer long-sleeved top in one slide while she switches it to a cropped tie-back top. Emily tousled her brown hair to simulate a beach experience and see how the swimwear would look outdoors.

Stassie Karanikolaou's Night Out Look Is Totally Glam

Rebel Wilson Has Time Of Her Life Celebrating Birthday

Inamorata Shoot In The Cayman Islands

The DNA model also showed off her toned back in a string bikini top and sheer mini-sarong, letting her bikini bottom peek through the side. Earlier this week, she wore this set on her work trip to the Cayman Islands. In the picture carousel below, Emily took a beach break with her son Sylvester Apollo a.k.a. Sly leaving footprints in the sand. She's using the same photographer who shot her 2021 Spring/Summer collection, Lauren Leekley. The 30-year-old also teased a pink shade of the SS22 collection different from the brown tones she'd posted all over her social media.

Relieved To Have A Boy

Getty | Gotham

The model considers herself lucky to be her child's mother, as she's repeated over time. She told Bazaar she was relieved when she discovered her child's gender was male because it shifted the fear of dealing with the male gaze as a girl. Emily admitted that she wants more children, so she'd have to face the same thing triggering her, but she's glad it doesn't have to start now.

Read Next

Must Read

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Sheer Dress At Christian Siriano Show

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Risks 50 Years In Jail By Refusing Plea Deal

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.