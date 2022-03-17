Model Emily Ratajkowski is one of the few people open about her body and her relationship with it, as she revealed in her book, My Body. The 30-year-old isn't afraid to push the envelope when it comes to self-expression, and she's proven that time and time again, particularly since she released her swimwear line Inamorata Woman. She shared her creative process with some of her followers through her business page as she looked through her Spring collection.
Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Displays Rear View
The Latest
EmRata Bares It All
Emily celebrated International Women's Day and her son's birthday with a throwback of her naked pregnancy shoot. She showed herself lying in a filled bathtub, standing in an empty one, and sitting on a fluffy pink sofa. Then she ended the slideshow with a cute picture of Sly.
Celebrities
Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram
Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram
Trying Out The New Collection
Emily is very meticulous about her brand, so each collection has a theme even though the designs don't change much. This season, the swimwear line uses a broken tile pattern in neutral earth tones as its central theme and a sheer material plus standard swimsuit lycra for texture.
She flaunts her well-rounded bum in a high-rise bikini bottom as she tries different combinations. She wears a sheer long-sleeved top in one slide while she switches it to a cropped tie-back top. Emily tousled her brown hair to simulate a beach experience and see how the swimwear would look outdoors.
Inamorata Shoot In The Cayman Islands
The DNA model also showed off her toned back in a string bikini top and sheer mini-sarong, letting her bikini bottom peek through the side. Earlier this week, she wore this set on her work trip to the Cayman Islands. In the picture carousel below, Emily took a beach break with her son Sylvester Apollo a.k.a. Sly leaving footprints in the sand. She's using the same photographer who shot her 2021 Spring/Summer collection, Lauren Leekley. The 30-year-old also teased a pink shade of the SS22 collection different from the brown tones she'd posted all over her social media.
Relieved To Have A Boy
The model considers herself lucky to be her child's mother, as she's repeated over time. She told Bazaar she was relieved when she discovered her child's gender was male because it shifted the fear of dealing with the male gaze as a girl. Emily admitted that she wants more children, so she'd have to face the same thing triggering her, but she's glad it doesn't have to start now.