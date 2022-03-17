Simone Biles Offers Rear View In Bikini

Simone Biles is still enjoying post-engagement euphoria as she took a vacation with her fiancé Jonathan Owens for her birthday weekend. The Olympic gold medalist turned 25 earlier this week, and you trust her man to celebrate it with her in style. The couple flew out to a picturesque Island for some fun in the sun, and we can tell they're having the time of their lives with how Simone is glowing in her Instagram share.