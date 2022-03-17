Gigi Hadid Embodies Fran Fine In Vivienne Westwood

Gigi Hadid dominated the runway during Fashion Week. She dominated magazine covers as she joined seven other young celebrities on the cover of the CR Fashion Book for Spring/Summer 2022. The campaign features each cover model channeling a pop culture icon, and Gigi's muse for the spread is Fran Drescher as Fran Fine in The Nanny.

While Gigi's spread was a cocktail of designers from Versace to Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, YSL, Courreges, Vivienne Westwood, and more, all the looks stood out, but we can't get the schoolgirl plaid set out of our minds.