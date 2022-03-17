Hailey Bieber In Bikini Enjoys 'Cozy Weekend'

Of course, her latest swimsuit photos show Hailey in typical slim and sleek fashion, which will squash the notion that she is currently pregnant, as many have been reporting. Ever since the couple married, their fans have wondered when they would bring babies into the mix. While some of her famous friends are now mothers of their own, for right now, Hailey seems content to spend her time with her man and her close friends.

After teasing it late last year to her fans, Hailey is dropping more information about plans to launch her own cosmetics line. Rhode Skincare has been discussed for quite a while now, and in some of her latest captions, she has not only featured her fabulous bikini body but also dropped hints about the beauty brand to her followers. With her smooth, glowing skin, Rhode is destined to become a hit once it launches officially later this year.