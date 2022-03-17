The model is blessing her social media followers with her beauty and bikinis!
Hailey Bieber In Bikini Enjoys 'Cozy Weekend'
Hailey Is A Vision In Stunning Swimsuit Posts
As a supermodel that is constantly wearing a major designer for work, Hailey Bieber is accustomed to causing a ruckus when out and about, so it should come as no surprise that the wife of Justin Bieber has endeared herself to her 4 million Instagram followers with bikini posts that demonstrate why she is one of the highest-paid catwalkers in the world.
Hailey Has Her Own Style
Known for her penchant for streetwear that she mixes and matches with luxury brands, Hailey proves that she can be just as daring when it comes to her swimsuit collection, which runs the gamut from black bikinis to more daring swimsuits that include ruffles, body chains, and other pieces of jewelry that complete her singular look. Her Instagram followers live for her posts, and the model makes it looks effortless in post after post that shows that Hailey takes her downtime seriously! Black bikini paired with white sneakers? A win all around!
Hailey Embraces The Tropical Life
After a slate of appearances for some of the biggest brands in the fashion industry, Hailey popped up on her social media feeds with new photos of her enjoying the tropical weather. Hailey shines in tiny bikinis and accessories that not only look great but serve a dual purpose of fashion and functionality by blocking out the rays from the sun.
Latest Photos Curb Pregnancy Rumors
Of course, her latest swimsuit photos show Hailey in typical slim and sleek fashion, which will squash the notion that she is currently pregnant, as many have been reporting. Ever since the couple married, their fans have wondered when they would bring babies into the mix. While some of her famous friends are now mothers of their own, for right now, Hailey seems content to spend her time with her man and her close friends.
After teasing it late last year to her fans, Hailey is dropping more information about plans to launch her own cosmetics line. Rhode Skincare has been discussed for quite a while now, and in some of her latest captions, she has not only featured her fabulous bikini body but also dropped hints about the beauty brand to her followers. With her smooth, glowing skin, Rhode is destined to become a hit once it launches officially later this year.