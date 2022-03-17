Fashion influencer Lori Harvey is the perfect definition of a celebrity who lives her best life. Lori does her best to stay off social media drama or the sagas in the world of celebrities. However, one thing she enjoys is delving into fashion to the fullest. The media personality took to her Instagram page sharing some of her many pictures taken during her trip to The Bahamas. Lori put her gorgeous physique on display as she slipped into a voguish bikini look. Scroll to see more!
Lori Harvey In Bikini Flashes Defined Abs
Abs On Display
The young adult stood in the direct view of the sun letting the rays accentuate the angles of her perfectly sculpted body. Lori rocked a floral-patterned bikini while channeling a cowboy look with a stetson hat. Lori spaced up her bikini fashion with an oversized peach shirt which she left open to reveal her toned tummy and fit limbs. She sported a gold body chain that ran through her cleavage area and around her tiny waist.
The star model also rocked a piece of gold neck chain. More of the jewelry pieces on her included ankles and gold hoops. The first of her many photos presented the celebrity kid stylishly holding the brim of her hat, which caused half of her five to be shielded. She captioned her post with an emoji showing she was in a tropical mood.
Sizzling In The Bahamas
Lori's Bahamas trip is enough to have anyone making a bucket list to head to the relaxing city. However, the star indulged herself and did not hold back from blessing her Instagram timeline with some of her striking looks. As the Inquisitr reports, more of Lori's photos from her fun trip appeared on Instagram, and this time, they were images displaying her sophisticated yacht life. The fashion expert glammed up in a crop top and bikini bottoms while holding her raven curls in a Caribbean-style scarf. She took more photos in other parts of the luxurious yacht while effortlessly captivating her fans' affection.
What Selfcare Entails To Lori
Being a model with vast popularity, Lori stays busy through the year, but she never neglects it when it's time to relax. Speaking to Paper earlier this month, the girlfriend of Hollywood's Michael B. Jordan revealed that she was introduced to all things skincare and self-care when she was a young girl. Lori recalled how she would sit and watch her mom, Marjorie Harvey, go through her skincare or makeup routine, which fascinated her a lot. Marjorie kickstarted Lori's modeling career early as well, further opening her eyes to the beauty of fashion and lifestyle.
SKN By LH
Being accustomed to self-care from childhood made Lori conscious of her body changes. However, because of her sensitive skin, the star found herself purchasing hundreds of products that further damaged her skin. This prompted her to create her skincare line SKIN By LH. Lori applied ample innovation, limiting her products to a five-step beauty routine that did not require buying so many products. The A-lister's products are effectively limited to a mild cleanser, white tea toner, vitamin C serum, peptide, and niacinamide.