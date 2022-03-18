Kelly Ripa's Routine For A Toned Core

It is no secret that Kelly is toned. And that is because she focuses on resistance training. "Every exercise we do works your full core—the butt, the abs, and the back—at the same time," said Anna Kaiser, her trainer in an interview with Women's Health (and also Shakira's trainer). "If you’re training functionally, you’re hitting those muscles from all planes of motion". Kaiser is known for her AKT dance studio in New York Studio and is a former dancer. Because so, her workouts include functional training and circuit training.

About integration of these different methods, she said that "the best thing about the marriage of dance and HIIT is that you’re moving on multiple planes of motion and you’re having fun. You really need to focus on different types of muscular contractions and angles, not just on getting through exercises for the sake of feeling a burn. If you do the same motions over and over, you’re not going to get the full benefit.”