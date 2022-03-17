See the “Ravishing Russian” stun in some amazing swimsuit photos on her social media.
CJ Perry Sways Hips In Swimsuit
Fans Are Wondering What CJ Perry Will Do Next
With her fans still up in arms over what she will be doing next in her career, what they don’t have to wonder about is what CJ Perry is looking like after posting several revealing photos of herself for her 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Since leaving the WWE in the summer of 2021, Perry has been busy plotting the next act of her career and fans are definitely going to be shocked at what lies ahead for the athlete.
Will She Join Miro In AEW?
With her husband Miro currently wrestling at AEW (All Elite Wrestling), many of her fans are wondering if CJ will also join the company now that her non-compete clause with WWE has come to a close. Audiences have watched as Perry elevated her showmanship and wrestling skills and there are many that would like to see her unite with her husband, possibly as a tandem duo that pulverizes others in the ring.
CJ Sizzles In Swimsuits
The model and actress has always kept a clear line with her fans, and for those that follow her social media accounts, there are always a few fun poses thrown in that celebrate wherever she happens to be at the moment. With her wrestling career in pause mode at the moment, nothing is slowing down this beauty, and she recently teased an upcoming role on Paramount Plus. Posing in a beautiful burnt orange one-piece, she snapped herself in the mirror and included a quote:
“I can’t wait for you all to see the movie #Wifelike on @paramountplus ! @elenakampouris you are a star!!! It was so fun working with great talent like Jonathan Ryhs Meyers, @doronbell, @agamdarshi @sarasampaio & @alix.villaret.”
New Movie Roles & Other Ventures
Details are being kept under wraps for now, but Perry is said to be shooting the new movie alongside her husband Miro, and fans can expect to see her in a few revealing outfits. Aside from appearing in a new movie for the streamer, Perry has also been cast in a new sci-fi movie starring Bruce Willis, plus she has expanded her portfolio with partnerships with Fashion Nova and Pretty LittleThing. Clearly, Perry is capitalizing on her fame found in the ring and padding her resume with some plum roles and marketing spots!
Even though Perry is extremely busy these last few months, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t take time out to enjoy life, and on her social media, she can be seen celebrating life with her friends and interacting with her fans, who she constantly thanks in social media posts. Without a doubt, the future for CJ looks very bright, and her fans will be seeing a lot of her in the coming months!