CJ Perry Sways Hips In Swimsuit

Details are being kept under wraps for now, but Perry is said to be shooting the new movie alongside her husband Miro, and fans can expect to see her in a few revealing outfits. Aside from appearing in a new movie for the streamer, Perry has also been cast in a new sci-fi movie starring Bruce Willis, plus she has expanded her portfolio with partnerships with Fashion Nova and Pretty LittleThing. Clearly, Perry is capitalizing on her fame found in the ring and padding her resume with some plum roles and marketing spots!

Even though Perry is extremely busy these last few months, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t take time out to enjoy life, and on her social media, she can be seen celebrating life with her friends and interacting with her fans, who she constantly thanks in social media posts. Without a doubt, the future for CJ looks very bright, and her fans will be seeing a lot of her in the coming months!