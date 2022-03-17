Inside Former NFL Linebacker Clay Matthews' $28M Mansion

Getty | Kevork Djansezian

In 2013, Clay Matthews purchased an undeveloped 1.6-acre tract of land in The Oaks, a gated enclave in Calabasas, California, for $2.6 million while still playing for the Green Bay Packers. Justin Bieber, Katie Holmes, Travis Barker, Britney Spears, and some Kardashians have all lived in the gated complex.

Soon after marrying his wife, Casey Noble, in 2015, the couple began construction on what would become an incredibly gorgeous 14,000 square foot estate that took five years and unfathomable millions of dollars to complete.

In July 2021 and early 2022, they listed the property for $29,995,000. Recently, it was reintroduced to the market at a lower price of $28M

Get more details about the magnificent property below.

A Look Into The Calabasas Mansion 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

There are seven bedrooms and eleven baths in the 14,021-square-foot mansion. Antique wood beams, elaborate woodwork, and wide-plank walnut flooring are among the hallmarks of this French provincial home.

The chef's kitchen has a dining nook and a double-height entrance, while the outdoor living and dining spaces are accessed via accordion doors.

The main suite is spectacular, with a private terrace and a luxurious bathroom with handcrafted vanities.

More Exquisite Facilities

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The mansion also features a wood-paneled office that comes with a large aquarium decorated with football memorabilia.

A wine cellar, gym, home theater, and nine-car garage are all located on the basement level.

The property includes a pool and spa, sports court, grassy lawn, goldfish pond, rose garden, and fire pit, all set on 1.63 acres with views of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Why Clay Had To Leave His Supposed Forever Home 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Even though the Calabasas mansion was meant to be Clay and Noble's forever home, the couple decided to relocate closer to relatives in Tennessee since Clay is no longer tied down to work in California. 

Clay and Casey already have a 200-acre property in Nashville, where several family members live. They intend to build a new residence on the property. The couple is probably going to make it their new home. 

A Bit About Clay's Career 

Getty | Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Clay excelled under Head Coach Pete Carroll at USC, winning three Special Teams Player of the Year accolades in a row.

The talented Clay was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and spent practically his entire career with them before moving to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He was a six-time Pro Bowler with the Packers, winning a Super Bowl and named first-team All-Pro.

