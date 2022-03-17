Inside Former NFL Linebacker Clay Matthews' $28M Mansion

In 2013, Clay Matthews purchased an undeveloped 1.6-acre tract of land in The Oaks, a gated enclave in Calabasas, California, for $2.6 million while still playing for the Green Bay Packers. Justin Bieber, Katie Holmes, Travis Barker, Britney Spears, and some Kardashians have all lived in the gated complex.

Soon after marrying his wife, Casey Noble, in 2015, the couple began construction on what would become an incredibly gorgeous 14,000 square foot estate that took five years and unfathomable millions of dollars to complete.

In July 2021 and early 2022, they listed the property for $29,995,000. Recently, it was reintroduced to the market at a lower price of $28M.

Get more details about the magnificent property below.