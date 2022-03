Fenway Group and the Boston Red Sox have found plenty of benefits from their endeavors in the EPL, being part owners of Liverpool FC.

As for the Cubs, they will surely hope to find the same success and bring a championship team back to Wrigley Field.

It'll take a while before the Cubs are a competitive force in Major League Baseball again. However, they made a huge splash in the free-agent market by signing Japanese star Seiya Suzuki.