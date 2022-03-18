'They Are Doomed': Tamra Judge Claims 'RHOC' Star Jen Armstrong's Marriage Won't Last

Tamra Judge may no longer be starring in a full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County -- but that doesn't mean the mother of four isn't tuning into new episodes of season 16. In fact, she's keeping close tabs on her former castmates and frequently weighs in on their latest drama on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast, which she hosts alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp.

Years after Judge infamously told her now-ex-husband, Simon Barney, that she wanted a divorce in the back of a limousine as cameras rolled on RHOC season five, she admitted to her and Mellencamp's listeners that she doesn't have much confidence in Dr. Jen Armstrong's future with husband Ryne Holliday.