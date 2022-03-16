CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Relaxes With A Book

The artistic shot garnered over 66,500 likes from fans who were curious to know what Speegle was reading. "Never underestimate the healing power of the ocean and a good book," she wrote in the soulful caption, adding a pair of waves and open book emoji.
While the athlete didn't reveal the title in the post or comments, she did talk about her favorite literary genre in an interview with The Barbell Spin. Sharing she "just finished Siddhartha by Herman Hesse," Speegle also said she was partial to Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes series.
The aloof detective is also among her favorite movie characters, with Speegle saying she loves the Sherlock series. "When it comes to TV I’m a huge fan of Thursdays," she admitted, sharing that she binges Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, and the Big Bang Theory.
As far as movies go, she loves watching "really anything with Benedict Cumberbatch in it."
"You can absolutely say I’m obsessed. Other than that I’m a huge nerd. Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, The Hunger Games; you name it I’m all over it. My serious side however is a huge fan of V for Vendetta."