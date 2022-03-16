CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Bikini Says 'TGIF'

Joining her for the impromptu photoshoot was her adorable Labradoodle, Maggie, who could be seen napping on an elegant armchair in the background. The chic interior included a twin black velvet set with lavish throw pillows, a round coffee table, and a TV mounted over a white brick fireplace.
Also in the backdrop was a black-and-white nude portrait of Ence, part of a series by Kai York which the athlete and actress did back in 2019 when she kickstarted her Naked Program. Designed for her fitness training app, the program includes 60- to 90-minute workouts especially conceived to make you "look good naked," per the website.
In her caption, Ence noted that her ripped bikini body was "powered by @nakedprogram."
"TGIF," she said, adding a sunshine emoji.
Sharing more details about her program in a previous post, the athlete clarified: "It doesn’t require you training “naked” but it WILL have you feeling amazing when you’re NAKED!" Accompanying the post was a tasteful nude portrait from the Kai York series, which captured her in profile and spotlighted her muscular legs.