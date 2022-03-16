CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Bikini Says 'TGIF'

CrossFit veteran Brooke Ence was excited for the workweek to be over as she flaunted her insane abs in a couple of mirror selfies shared with her Instagram followers. Hinting at a weekend on the beach, the 32-year-old proudly displayed her bikini body, winning fans over with her bubbly attitude.

Compliments were also given for her shredded physique, which was perfectly showcased in a pink ribbed two-piece with a revealing high cut.

Scroll to see the photos that featured a surprise guest!

Selfie Queen

Posing in her living room, Ence was beach-ready in a sports bra-style top with thick shoulder straps and a square neckline. Flexing her steel biceps, she tugged at her hair, smiling and blowing kisses at the camera.

The sexy-casual look included a black Adidas baseball cap and unruly tresses cascading from underneath and framing her face. Now a blonde, the athlete sported her natural chestnut-brown locks in the pictures, her swimsuit beautifully complementing her hair color.

Flashing her sculpted abs, the skimpy two-piece came with a low waistline that fully exposed her toned tummy. Ence's strong thighs and defined quads were also on show, with the selfies cropping at the mid-thigh and keeping the focus on her gym-honed core.

Showing off her red nails as she played with her hair, the CrossFitter kept things stylish with a springy bracelet and a discrete necklace with a round pendant. She didn't appear to be wearing any makeup, puckering up for the camera to show off her plump pout.

Proud Of Her Body

Joining her for the impromptu photoshoot was her adorable Labradoodle, Maggie, who could be seen napping on an elegant armchair in the background. The chic interior included a twin black velvet set with lavish throw pillows, a round coffee table, and a TV mounted over a white brick fireplace.

Also in the backdrop was a black-and-white nude portrait of Ence, part of a series by Kai York which the athlete and actress did back in 2019 when she kickstarted her Naked Program. Designed for her fitness training app, the program includes 60- to 90-minute workouts especially conceived to make you "look good naked," per the website.

In her caption, Ence noted that her ripped bikini body was "powered by @nakedprogram."

"TGIF," she said, adding a sunshine emoji.

Sharing more details about her program in a previous post, the athlete clarified: "It doesn’t require you training “naked” but it WILL have you feeling amazing when you’re NAKED!" Accompanying the post was a tasteful nude portrait from the Kai York series, which captured her in profile and spotlighted her muscular legs.

