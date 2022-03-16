Vanessa Hudgens Wows In Thigh-Skimming Giambattista Valli

Shutterstock | 1296406

Serving looks at Paris Fashion Week, Vanessa Hudgens was a total smokeshow at the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show on March 7. After going braless in sheer lacy Valentino the day before, the tick, tick...BOOM! star delivered an even more daring look as she bared her smooth, silky legs in a thigh-skimming mini dress that also exposed her cleavage and plenty of underboob.

Snapped front-row next to Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley, the High School Musical sensation shared the look on Instagram as well, with Kate Beckinsale coming through with a "like."

Check it out below!

Lady In Red

Getty | Foc Kan

Snagging more likes than any of her other Paris Fashion Week looks, which also included a fishnet Valentino mini dress and an ab-flaunting Miu Miu crop top and shorts ensemble, the Giambattista Valli number comprised of a scandalously cut-out top and a double-layered miniskirt.

The bottom layer was a micro version with a high waistline to emphasize her slender figure. Meanwhile, the top layer was a wrap-around style with a dramatic high slit that rendered the dress all the more revealing, flashing the underlay as well as her sculpted thigh.

Likewise, the skimpy top offered copious views of her toned midriff, leaving a serious amount of underboob on show.

Keep going for her post!

Chic Accessories

Getty | Jeremy Moeller

In a bold red color with white accents, the mini dress was paired with a chic black blazer, which Hudgens wore open at all times to showcase the head-turning outfit. The look was finished off with red heels and a shiny black mini purse with metallic-silver details.

The 33-year-old, who stayed at the ritzy Peninsula Paris hotel throughout the week-long fashion event, posed on the balcony of her room to show off the dress, banking on the Parisian sunshine to make her look even more dazzling.

Glam On Point

Getty | Edward Berthelot

Sharing a trio of snaps with her 44.6 million followers, Hudgens included a close-up of her dramatic glam courtesy of Tonya Brewer. With long dark eyeliner and voluminous lashes, it sported red lines on the crease and the inner corner of her eye, artfully complementing her minidress.

Her hairstyle also offered a change of pace, with the Sucker Punch star ditching the sleek buns and ponytails she wore for the Valentino and Miu Miu shows in favor of a wavy long bob with an ombre finish.

The look was styled by Jason Bolden, who did all of her Paris Fashion Week looks.

Promoting Caliwater

instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

The upload scored over 788,000 likes, earning the appreciation of Tinashe, who complimented Hudgens' makeup in the comments. The O.C. and How I Met Your Mother alum Rachel Bilson chimed in with three fire emoji.

The show-stopping mini dress was not the only Giambattista Valli look that Hudgens displayed in Paris. Sharing highlights from the fashion event on Instagram, the actress also posed in an elegant black trench with a cinched waist and lace hemline, which she wore with a custom furry Rachel Maguire hat in trendy pistachio.

With Paris Fashion Week now concluded, the actress is currently back to flexing her influencer muscles as she promotes her cactus water on social media. A recent post saw her going braless in a sheer black dress that showed her underwear for a steamy Caliwater promo in the desert. Check it out below!

