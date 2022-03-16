Vanessa Hudgens Wows In Thigh-Skimming Giambattista Valli

Serving looks at Paris Fashion Week, Vanessa Hudgens was a total smokeshow at the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show on March 7. After going braless in sheer lacy Valentino the day before, the tick, tick...BOOM! star delivered an even more daring look as she bared her smooth, silky legs in a thigh-skimming mini dress that also exposed her cleavage and plenty of underboob.

Snapped front-row next to Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley, the High School Musical sensation shared the look on Instagram as well, with Kate Beckinsale coming through with a "like."

Check it out below!