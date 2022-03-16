Vanessa Hudgens Goes Leggy With Abs Out In Miu Miu

Hudgens was not done posting and followed up with another share from The Peninsula Paris hotel two days later. At the time, Paris Fashion Week had concluded and the Sucker Punch star was left feeling nostalgic about the glitzy affair. Having dazzled front-row in sheer braless Valentino and cut-out Giambattista Valli, she once again favored the Miu Miu look for a sentimental post in which she said goodbye to Paris.

Uploading a profile shot and a video in which she spotlighted her waist-long hair extensions, she gave viewers a closer look at her sleek ponytail and stylish cat-eye glam, flashing a peek at her neck tattoo as she turned her back to the camera and threw a hand up.

"Paris. I miss you already. Such a special first Paris fashion week," she wrote in the caption. Scroll through the embed below to watch the video.