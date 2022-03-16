Vanessa Hudgens Goes Leggy With Abs Out In Miu Miu

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her toned abs in a trendy Miu Miu blazer and shorts combo for Paris Fashion Week, walking into the brand's Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show on March 8 in a leggy look that perfectly showcased her lithe figure. Photographed arriving at Soho House, the 33-year-old High School Musical star displayed her svelte waist and chiseled pins highlighted by black plateau heels, later dropping snaps of the outfit on Instagram for her 44.6 million followers to enjoy.

Crop Top Chic

Hudgens brought her fashion A-game throughout the event, serving chic in eye-popping Valentino and Giambattista Valli. Still, it was her Miu Miu look that the actress posted the most on her feed. Spreading her action across several updates, she shared close-ups of the plaid gray co-ord, going light-toned for the oversized jacket and opting for a darker shade on the bottoms.

The ensemble was paired with a denim Miu Miu crop top that flaunted her cleavage and sculpted midriff, with the star leaving her decolletage unadorned to emphasize the plunging neckline. Posing on the balcony of her hotel room, she looked radiant backed by an elegant Parisian panorama, with Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park calling her a "stunner" in the comments.

Feeling Nostalgic

Hudgens was not done posting and followed up with another share from The Peninsula Paris hotel two days later. At the time, Paris Fashion Week had concluded and the Sucker Punch star was left feeling nostalgic about the glitzy affair. Having dazzled front-row in sheer braless Valentino and cut-out Giambattista Valli, she once again favored the Miu Miu look for a sentimental post in which she said goodbye to Paris.

Uploading a profile shot and a video in which she spotlighted her waist-long hair extensions, she gave viewers a closer look at her sleek ponytail and stylish cat-eye glam, flashing a peek at her neck tattoo as she turned her back to the camera and threw a hand up.

"Paris. I miss you already. Such a special first Paris fashion week," she wrote in the caption. Scroll through the embed below to watch the video.

Bonus Selfie

Delivering more close-up goodness in a triple update from the fashion show, Hudgens highlighted her deep cleavage and tight abs in a series of profile shots that also captured her pearl scrunchie and heart stud earrings. Her fit torso was front and center in the tiny Miu Miu top but what truly stole the show were her adorable facial expressions.

Switching things up with a leggy showcase, her most recent share saw Hudgens flaunting her slender gams and insane abs in a mirror selfie as she posted highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

"Take me back to parissssss," she wrote alongside the 10-part slideshow that included selfies in the black fishnet minidress she wore ahead of the Valentino FW 22-23 fashion show on March 6.

Hallway Runway

The Miu Miu ensemble was featured for a fifth time on her Instagram feed as Hudgens put on a little runway show on the hallway of the luxurious Parisian hotel. Showing off her modeling chops, the Princess Switch star trodded the floor in high heels as she showcased both Valentino looks with Miu Miu in the middle. With a graceful pirouette, she revealed the brand name imprinted on the back of her lapeled blazer, which also adorned the high waistline of her flowy shorts.

"Make hallways runways 😉 #penmoments," she wrote in the caption.

