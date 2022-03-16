Vanessa Hudgens Goes Leggy With Abs Out In Miu Miu

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her toned abs in a trendy Miu Miu blazer and shorts combo for Paris Fashion Week, walking into the brand's Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show on March 8 in a leggy look that perfectly showcased her lithe figure. Photographed arriving at Soho House, the 33-year-old High School Musical star displayed her svelte waist and chiseled pins highlighted by black plateau heels, later dropping snaps of the outfit on Instagram for her 44.6 million followers to enjoy.
