Bella Hadid is the cover story for Vogue’s April issue and she’s revealing a lot of details about her private life in her interview. The 25-year-old supermodel, who graces the cover in a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano ensemble, is opening up about more than just her work in fashion. She also gets candid about her personal struggles, mental health issues, and the challenges she faces concerning her public image.

