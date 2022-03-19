Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Needs Advice

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou was happy to seek advice from the internet while showing off her sensational bikini body shortly before the New Year. The model and BFF to mogul Kylie Jenner is proving way more than just the Kylie Cosmetics CEO's side-kick - much like 24-year-old Kylie's former BFF Jordyn Woods, Stassie has hit "celebrity in her own right" status.

Posting a stunning Instagram snap from a Turks and Caicos vacation, Stassie went sensual while stripped down to a tiny black bikini, but her caption offered a little more. In fact, Stassie was asking for thoughts.