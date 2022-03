Demi had a big move in 2020 as she left London for a new life in Ibiza. While she's respected pandemic rules, lockdown easings have allowed the star to resume her jet-setting ways. In 2021, she made headlines for rocking a plunging and frontless dress while posing from a red vintage car during her Capri, Italy travels.

Rose has also opened up on her big 2020 move, a decision that came after she realized how miserable she was living in the U.K.

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," she told ES in September 2020.